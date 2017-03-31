Nominees Sought for NC Awards

RALEIGH -- The April 15 nomination deadline for the state’s highest civilian honor, the North Carolina Award, is fast approaching. Created by the General Assembly in 1961, and administered by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the award recognizes “notable accomplishments by North Carolina citizens” in the fields of literature, science, fine arts and public service. Anyone may submit nominations and must complete the nomination form, provide three letters of support and the nominee’s biography or resume. Additional letters of support and examples of the nominee’s work will also be accepted. Applications may be submitted online or materials can be sent to the North Carolina Awards Committee, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, 4601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-4600. The North Carolina Awards Committee will review the nominations and make its selections this summer. The recipients will be honored during ceremonies in Raleigh this fall. Past award recipients have included some of the country’s most distinguished artists, poets, writers, performers, journalists, scientists and public servants. Past recipients have included John Hart, Howard Lee, Trudy MacKay, Doc Watson, Jill McCorkle and other noteworthy North Carolinians. Information and nomination forms are available online. To receive forms by mail or by e-mail contact Tweet < Prev