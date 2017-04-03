SHP Launches Drive To Live

GREENSBORO -- The State Highway Patrol along with the Guilford County School is launching the 2017 Operation “Drive to Live”. The operation is an initiative by SHP to reduce the number of teenage related traffic collisions and deaths. According to National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, young drivers are significantly over represented in fatal crashes, particularly 16 and 17 year olds. One area that is particularly concerning is distracted driving. Our youngest and most inexperienced drivers are most at risk, with 10% of all distracted driving crashes involving drivers under 20. “Our goal is to combat the teenage driver fatality rate through educating teens on safe driving habits”, said Col. Glenn McNeill, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Losing just one child due to a needless collision is one too many.” In 2016, the Highway Patrol investigated over 57,359 motor vehicle collisions involving drivers and passengers who were between the ages of 15 - 19. Of those collisions, 10,774 injuries were reported and 118 resulted in one or more fatalities.



