Governor Completes Cabinet

“Ron Penny and Eric Boyette join a talented team of leaders in my cabinet who are working with me to move North Carolina forward,” Gov. Cooper said in a press release.

To lead the Department of Revenue, which manages state tax collections, Gov. Cooper has selected Ron Penny.

Penny has served as Acting Secretary of Revenue since January 2017. He previously served as chair and associate professor in the Department of Public Administration at NC Central University, and as state personnel director for eight years. Penny’s first job after college was in the Department of Revenue

mailroom.

Penny holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from NC A&T University and a law degree from UNC Chapel Hill and lives in Clayton.

To lead the Department of Information Technology, which runs state IT services, Gov. Cooper has selected Eric Boyette.

Boyette brings a decade of experience in IT and other management jobs at the NC Department of Transportation, including Chief Information Officer and Acting Commissioner for the Division of Motor Vehicles. In 2016, he was selected Public Sector CIO of the Year by the Triangle Business Journal.

Boyette lives in Kenly and is a graduate of Barton College where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration