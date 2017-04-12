Litter Sweep Kicks Off

RALEIGH – Groups of volunteers from across North Carolina are donning safety vests and gloves as they prepare for some spring cleaning – outside. The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program kicks off its Spring Litter Sweep on April 15. “We are grateful for the thousands of volunteers who donate their time every year, helping to keep our state beautiful and clean,” says Don Lee, state roadside environmental engineer. “Their efforts ensure North Carolina remains a great place to live, work and play.” It’s not too late to sign up for the upcoming cleanup drive. Interested groups can contact the Litter Sweep Hotline at 1-800-331-5864 or visit the website for more information. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits and community groups work alongside NCDOT to help keep North Carolina’s roadways clean throughout the year. Adopt-A-Highway groups are encouraged to participate in the biannual litter sweeps which take place in the spring and fall, helping to increase cleanup and motivate the community to be good stewards of the environment. Established in 1988, the Adopt-A-Highway Program helps decrease the amount of litter on the state’s roadsides and improves environmental beauty, quality and safety. Roadsides are available for adoption in all 100 North Carolina counties. Groups commit to cleaning their designated roadways at least four times a year and NCDOT provides them with safety vests, gloves and bags. In 2016, more than 5,000 Adopt-A-Highway groups removed more than 2,700 tons of litter from nearly 10,000 miles of state roadways. Businesses, individuals and other organizations can also participate in the state’s Sponsor-A-Highway initiative. In return for cleaning a one-mile stretch of interstate highway, sponsors have their organization’s name or logo attached to the Sponsor-A-Highway sign. Tweet Next >