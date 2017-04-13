Jobs Come to Caldwell County

LENOIR - Ryan-AL, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of fiberglass doors will create 53 jobs and invest $1.7 million to open a manufacturing facility in Caldwell County, Governor Roy Cooper announced. The company will move production back to the United States from China with this decision. “North Carolina competes for business with locations around the world,” Governor Cooper said. “Ryan-AL’s choice to move operations from China to North Carolina demonstrates the many advantages our state offers manufacturers of every size.” Ryan-AL Door Systems, with headquarters in Diamond Bar, California, makes and distributes a wide variety of fiberglass doors and aluminum framed windows. The company currently manufacturers its products in Zhejiang, China but has recently been seeking a competitive business location in the United States. “Manufacturers count on the availability of a dependable workforce,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “The reputation of North Carolina workers combined with the state’s workforce training programs gives manufacturers confidence they will succeed here.” N.C. Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. were instrumental in supporting the company’s investment decision. The company will hire administrators, managers, production and operational personnel to support the new facility. While compensation will vary by position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $39,887, above the current average annual wage in Caldwell County of $34,744. “We are extremely excited at the possibilities to bring our fiberglass door factory back to the United States,” said Rick Trainor, President and CEO of Ryan-AL Door Systems. “This was always part of our master plan from the company’s inception. Although originating our factory in China served a very useful purpose, by allowing us to establish a foothold and our brand in the market, we are to the point where we need American ingenuity and knowhow to move ourselves in various other directions within the fiberglass door market. Landing in Lenoir, North Carolina will be a natural fit with the area’s available skilled labor force. Transitioning from the furniture building sector to constructing fiberglass doors should prove to be a very easy switch and we are anticipating almost immediate results in the door making process.” A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Ryan-AL’s location into Caldwell County. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to support local government efforts to attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met. “This is terrific news,” said N.C. Senator Deanna Ballard. “It’s exciting to see further manufacturing expansion in North Carolina, and this is a great investment in our Caldwell County community.” "I'm excited about Ryan-AL Door Systems coming to Lenoir,” said N.C. Representative Destin Hall. “I look forward to this company bringing jobs to Caldwell County and furthering our economic growth.” In addition to North Carolina Commerce and the Economic Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Caldwell County, and the Caldwell County Economic Development Commission. Tweet Next >