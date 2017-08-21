Officials Warn of Blooms on Fontana Lake

First observed in the Tuckasegee arm of the lake in early August, the bloom was reported below the Bryson City 288 boat ramp, mostly along the shoreline but visible out into open water. Under current conditions, blooms may be present in other parts of the lake.

Laboratory analysis of water samples indicate the bloom is filamentous bluegreen algae. The algae species have been identified as Aphanizomenon and Anabaena, which may produce toxins and pose a potential health risk. Water quality specialists with the division’s Asheville regional office will continue to monitor conditions at the lake.

North Carolina has had no reports of adverse health effects in people associated with this algal bloom.

While it is safe to boat or fish in the affected areas, state health officials routinely encourage the public to avoid contact with large accumulations of algae and prevent children and pets from swimming or ingesting water in an algal bloom.