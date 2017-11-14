Flood Studies Planned

RALEIGH -- After widespread devastation from Hurricane Matthew, North Carolina is using experts to study the Cashie, Lumber, Neuse and Tar rivers to help prevent future flooding, Governor Roy Cooper announced. “Communities throughout Eastern North Carolina are rebuilding from Hurricane Matthew, and we want to learn all we can from these floods so we can better prepare for the future,” said Governor Cooper. “This effort will guide our recovery from the last storm and make us better equipped to weather the next one.” North Carolina is establishing Advisory Councils in the affected areas around the Neuse, Lumber, and Tar rivers. The councils will include local leaders. The councils will provide an opportunity for experts to work with flood-prone communities on ways to better prepare for and prevent flooding. One of Governor Cooper’s top priorities is to help recover Eastern North Carolina and be better prepared for future storms. These flood mitigation studies will help the state learn more about the sources and severity of flooding, communicate with those in the surrounding areas who were heavily impacted by floods about strategies moving forward, and work with the Army Corps of Engineers and other Federal partners to implement basin-specific mitigation measures recommended by the respective studies. Below are the details on each basin. “Today’s news is an important step to develop and maintain better defenses against natural disasters like Hurricane Matthew,” said Senator Richard Burr. “Mitigation efforts will make it easier, faster and cheaper for North Carolina to bounce back from weather related events, especially in vulnerable areas like these four river basins. I’m pleased with this progress and look forward to working with state and local entities to begin these efforts.” Tweet < Prev Next >