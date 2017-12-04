Cooper: Prepare for Winter Storms

RALEIGH -- Governor Roy Cooper has declared Dec. 3 – 9, 2017 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week and is urging North Carolinians to plan, prepare and be ready for potentially dangerous winter weather in the months ahead. “North Carolina has seen its share of snow and ice storms in recent years and we need to be ready for the next one,” Governor Cooper said. “As winter begins, make sure you review your emergency plans, update your emergency supply kit and stay informed about weather forecasts.” North Carolina’s proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean and Gulf Stream can make winter weather patterns difficult to predict. Each year there are approximately six to 12 winter storms in the Piedmont, 10 or more winter storms in the mountains and usually fewer than four winter storms that impact the coastal counties. “Many families are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew and other disasters,” explained state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “Emergency managers are working daily with impacted communities to help them recover from these storms. But it is critical that we also prepare for any winter storm that can bring different hazards.” Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center are expecting a mild La Nina to influence winter conditions this year. Unlike El Nino, characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific, La Nina involves a cooling of the ocean that favors warmer and drier winters in the south. But even with warmer and drier winter weather, winter storms will still occur. Tweet Next >