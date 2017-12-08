Governor: Sign Up For Health Insurance

RALEIGH -- The open enrollment period for health insurance plans for 2018 closes on December 15, 2017. North Carolinians who do not receive health insurance through their employer have an opportunity to compare plans and sign up for quality coverage through HealthCare.gov or calling toll-free 1-800-318-2596. Last year, 9 in 10 North Carolinians who signed up for a plan during open enrollment received financial help to assist with the cost of coverage. This assistance is still available and most people can receive coverage for less than $75 per month. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 15. “I urge all uninsured individuals and families in North Carolina to take advantage of this opportunity to sign up for affordable, high-quality health insurance,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The window to sign up is coming to an end quickly, but there is still time to get covered.” Even with proposed changes in Washington, most individuals and families in North Carolina can qualify for financial assistance for affordable health insurance plans through the Marketplace. These plans cover doctors’ visits, emergency room visits, hospital stays, maternity care, mental health care, prescription drugs, rehabilitative services, labs, preventive care and pediatric care. If you need help choosing your plan, go to ncnavigator.net or call 855-733-3711 to set an appointment with someone who is certified to offer quality, unbiased help Tweet Next >