SEANC Hires New Director

RALEIGH -- The State Employees Association of North Carolina (SEANC) announced today that Robert Broome has been selected as its next executive director. Broome will take over as executive director on Jan. 1, 2018. Broome brings with him more than two decades of public affairs experience, including 15 years in government relations for trade associations. Most recently, he served as Director of Communications for the N.C. Department of Transportation before a brief stint as Interim Director of the Governor's Highway Safety Program. "We feel confident that Robert is a man of integrity who will lead our organization into a new era," SEANC President Stanley Drewery said. "Our hiring process was thorough, and Robert has the skills, drive and demeanor to lead our staff as we confront the challenges facing state and local employees and retirees." Through a process of evaluations and initial interviews that began in August, a committee of SEANC members sorted through and evaluated more than 200 applicants for the position. The committee selected finalists to interview with the SEANC Executive Committee, which then made a recommendation to the SEANC Board of Governors to hire Broome. The board voted in favor of the hire at its November meeting. "SEANC has a proud history of advocating for thousands of public servants who have dedicated their lives and careers to moving North Carolina forward," said Broome. "It is an honor to be entrusted with this tremendous responsibility by the members, and I am thrilled to become part of this talented team." Before joining the Department of Transportation in 2016, Broome had extensive experience in lobbying for the real estate industry in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. Prior to becoming a lobbyist, he was a research analyst for the Tennessee House of Representatives. He has also served as a political consultant to over 50 campaigns in various capacities, including research, polling, fundraising, strategy and communications. He will succeed Mitch Leonard, who is retiring after 41 years of service to the association. He has served as executive director for the last three years. A Tennessee native, Broome resides with his wife, Brandi, and their two daughters in Raleigh and holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Austin Peay State University.