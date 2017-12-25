Monday - December 25, 2017 HomeNewsWeatherBusiness NewsFarm NewsSpecial ProgramsNews StaffAbout UsFind An AffiliateListen NowContact UsSearchAffiliate Login Cooper Names Judges Written by Staff RALEIGH -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced three new judicial appointments in districts across North Carolina.

“These North Carolinians bring decades of courtroom experience and dedication to public service to their new appointments,” Gov. Cooper said. “Their legal expertise and commitment to justice make them strong additions to our courts.”



Gov. Cooper has appointed Carlos Janè (pronounced HA – nay) as a District Court Judge in District 22B, serving Davidson and Davie counties. He replaces Judge J. Rodwell Penry, Jr., who retired from District 22B earlier this year.



Janè has worked as an attorney in private practice for nearly 20 years, specializing in criminal, civil, and juvenile law. He previously served as president of the Judicial District 22B Bar Association and on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. Janè holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the Wake Forest University School of Law.



Gov. Cooper appointed Albert Kirby as a Superior Court Judge in District 4A, serving Sampson, Jones, and Duplin counties. He replaces Senior Resident Superior Court Judge W. Douglas “Doug” Parsons, who passed away in September of this year.



Kirby has been a public servant and attorney for more than 25 years. He currently serves as a Sampson County Commissioner and has also served as president of the Sampson County Bar Association. Kirby holds degrees from Wake Forest University and Campbell University School of Law.



Gov. Cooper appointed Judge Karen Eady-Williams as Superior Court Judge in District 26A, serving Mecklenburg County. She replaces Judge Linwood Foust, who retired from District 26A in October of this year.



Judge Eady-Williams brings more than 25 years of legal experience to her appointment and has served as a District Court Judge in District 26 since 2010. She previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in North Carolina’s Western District and as an Assistant Public Defender in District 26. Tweet < Prev



