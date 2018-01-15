Cooper: Get Ready for Winter Weather

RALEIGH -- With the return of cold weather and the possibility of snow in the forecast for many parts of North Carolina, the state is making preparations and Governor Cooper reminded residents that they should be prepared for another round of winter weather. “We are watching this forecast closely,” said Governor Cooper. “Much of our state could see one to two inches of snow, and everyone needs be ready for that.” A cold front is forecast to cross into the state late Tuesday and it could bring one-to-two inches of snow to the mountains after beginning as a rain/snow mix. In central and eastern North Carolina, accumulations of one-to-two inches are possible across northern portions of the Piedmont and Coastal Plain, with a trace to one inch in areas south and east of the Triangle. Snowfall amounts are dependent on the timing of the arrival of cold air. While no icing is expected, hazardous travel conditions are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday in many areas. North Carolina Emergency Management has its meteorologists tracking the weather closely. The State Emergency Response Team is prepared to activate if necessary, and the State Highway Patrol is making sure its troopers are prepared for the potential of poor travel conditions on Tuesday night and Wednesday. NC Department of Transportation maintenance crews in many counties across the state will be brining interstates, other major roads, bridges and overpasses to put down the salt-water solution that will help keep snow and ice from adhering to roadways and to aid in clearing efforts. In most areas, such as around Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro and along the I-95 corridor, brining started this morning. In the western mountains and parts of the coastal areas where the forecast is not as definite for winter precipitation, transportation crews are monitoring the forecast and will be ready to brine on Tuesday if needed. Tweet Next >