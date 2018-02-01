Governor Launches Rural Initiative

“Small communities like the one I grew up in have a special character and so much to offer. They deserve a real partner in state government and a chance to thrive,” Gov. Cooper said. “That’s Hometown Strong.”

Hometown Strong will work with local leaders to stimulate economies and help businesses thrive in North Carolina’s rural communities by focusing on projects such as infrastructure improvements, broadband access, and workforce training.

Through existing and new partnerships with local leaders from government, business, non-profit organizations, the philanthropic community and others, Hometown Strong will seek to leverage state and local resources to help complete local development projects, convene conversations between state and local agencies, and identify long-term projects that can encourage prosperity in rural communities.

It was not clear yet specific projects would be developed or how they would be funded. The state already operates programs to assist rural areas of the state including the North Carolina Rural Center.

“Helping rural North Carolina thrive is one of my top priorities,” Gov. Cooper said. “Families in rural communities aren’t looking for mandates from Raleigh – they want state government to listen and help when asked. We’ll listen to local leaders to make sure they’re getting the support they need to help their communities prosper.”

Gov. Cooper has appointed Pryor Gibson and Mary Penny Kelley to lead Hometown Strong. Initial partnerships between rural counties and Hometown Strong will be announced this spring.