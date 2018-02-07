New Plan Unveiled for Industrial Sites

RALEIGH -- Rural communities will soon have access to $12 million to get industrial sites ready to attract new jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced. Through the Rural ReadySites Development Program, rural areas will be able to apply for funding to build or improve public infrastructure for sites that have strong potential to attract employers, create jobs and support the local, regional and state economy. “North Carolina’s rural communities have so much to offer businesses, but sites must be ready when employers are looking to bring new jobs,” Governor Cooper said. “We know our rural areas are great places to live and work, and this program will help them become more competitive at attracting good jobs.” The program will be run out of the North Carolina Department of Commerce. It will launch this spring with applications due April 13. “Companies look for industrial sites with the water, sewer, power and road access necessary to get their project off the ground quickly,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “I invite the leaders in our rural communities to apply for these funds so we can help them be competitive.” In order to qualify for the program, applicants must have a well-developed strategy to market the site to appropriate private sector businesses. Tweet Next >