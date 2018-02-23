Condolence Book Offered for Billy Graham

The book rests on a small table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the Capitol Rotunda, and members of the public are invited to sign the book and add brief written condolences for Rev. Graham’s family from Friday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Mar. 2.

Governor Cooper will present the book to Graham’s family on behalf of the citizens of North Carolina.

"Billy Graham was a strong, humble, positive and passionate North Carolina man of faith who made a difference in the lives of so many," Governor Cooper said in a statement shortly after Rev. Graham passed away. "Rest with God, Reverend Graham."

The State Capitol is located at 1 East Edenton Street, Raleigh and is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is open to the public Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.