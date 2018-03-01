New Man HIred To Run State Fair

“I am always pleased to have well-qualified and dedicated staff members step into new leadership roles at the department,” Troxler said. “I am confident that Kent’s background in civil engineering will bring a skill-set to the day-to-day operations of the State Fairgrounds that will be very valuable. In his previous role with our Property and Construction Division, he worked side-by-side with Fair administration to develop our current fairgrounds footprint, so he knows the facilities well and is focused on year-round operational growth.”

Yelverton has worked 26 years with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. He began his career in 1992 as a consulting engineer, before successive promotions to facility agricultural engineer, engineering director and director of the Property and Construction Division.

Yelverton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from N.C. State University and is a registered North Carolina professional engineer.

The 344-acre North Carolina State Fairgrounds is a dynamic year-round multi-use entertainment venue located in Raleigh. Operating as an NCDA&CS enterprise division, the Fairgrounds hosts over 2.5 million visitors at 500 events annually, including the facility’s premiere event, the 11-day N.C. State Fair in October. This year’s fair runs Oct. 11-21.