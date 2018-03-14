Monuments Commission to Hear Comments

RALEIGH -- The North Carolina Historical Commission Confederate Monuments Study Committee will hold a public meeting from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 21, to accept public comment on a petition to relocate three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Four Oaks, N.C. The study committee is currently accepting public comment through an online portal at https://www.ncdcr.gov/comment-relocation-monuments. The online portal will remain available until the study committee votes to close it. All comments, whether made online or in person, will be considered by the committee. The March 21 public meeting will be held in in the first-floor auditorium of the Archives and History/State Library Building, 109 E. Jones St., Raleigh. Speaker registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be available to view via Livestream at https://www.youtube.com/ncculture. Members of the public may choose to use the online portal to comment on the petition to relocate three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Four Oaks, N.C. Comments submitted online are not limited in length and will be given the same consideration as comments made in person. The online comment portal is available at https://www.ncdcr.gov/comment-relocation-monuments. Tweet Next >