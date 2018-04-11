Spring Litter Sweep This Month

RALEIGH – As you clear out closets in your house for spring cleaning, why not also put on an orange safety vest and gloves to participate in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Spring Litter Sweep? This year’s campaign runs April 14-28. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits and community groups work alongside NCDOT to help keep North Carolina’s roadways clean throughout the year. Groups are encouraged to participate in the biannual litter sweeps which take place in the spring and fall, helping to increase cleanup and motivate the community to be good stewards of the environment. Now in its 30th year, the Adopt-A-Highway Program helps decrease the amount of litter on the state’s roadsides and improves environmental beauty, quality and safety. Roadsides are available for adoption in all 100 North Carolina counties. Groups commit to cleaning their designated roadways at least four times a year and NCDOT provides them with safety vests, gloves and bags. In 2017, nearly 5,000 Adopt-A-Highway groups removed close to 1 million pounds of litter from almost 10,000 miles of state roadways. “We want to thank the thousands of volunteers who give up their time every year to help make sure our state is a beautiful and safe place to work, live and visit,” says David Harris, Roadside Environmental Engineer. “We couldn’t do this without all of them.” Additionally, businesses, individuals and other organizations can also participate in the state’s Sponsor-A-Highway initiative. In return for cleaning a one-mile stretch of interstate highway, sponsors have their organization’s name or logo attached to the Sponsor-A-Highway sign. Visit the Adopt-A-Highway or Sponsor-A-Highway websites for more information or to apply. Questions regarding the programs or applications can be directed to Kim Wheeless at 919-707-2974. Tweet Next >