Governor Cooper Details Recommendations for Safer Schools

Ahead of the release of his short session budget, Governor Roy Cooper today shared his recommendations and requests to improve school safety and youth mental health. The Governor's budget will recommend $130 million to protect students and prevent school violence. Cooper announced his school safety package at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough where he was joined by educators, school support personnel and law enforcement. "North Carolina's classrooms must be safe and supportive places for educators to work and children to learn," said Governor Cooper. "We should address both classroom security and youth mental health needs and my budget takes meaningful steps to prevent school violence and protect teachers and students." The budget recommendation is in addition to specific policy changes that the Governor supports to keep dangerous weapons out of the wrong hands. Read more about those policy changes HERE. "I was pleased to be able to join Governor Cooper today for his announcement on measures that will help improve safety and support services for the 1.4 million students in our public schools. This package includes the necessary components that need to be addressed by the General Assembly," said Brenda Stephens, NC School Boards Association Vice-President and member of the Orange County Board of Education. "North Carolina PTA fully supports funding schools and we recognize that school safety is a critical priority for all parents, educators, students, community members and policy makers. Given our history of advocacy for the health and safety of all children, we support the budget recommendations to improve school safety by more adequately funding important student support positions. North Carolina PTA and parents across the state know that without enough nurses, psychologists, social workers, and guidance counselors in our schools, there are not enough professionals keeping our students healthy, safe, and ready to achieve their full potential," said North Carolina PTA President Virginia Jicha.