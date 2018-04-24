Deep Run Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud

The NCDOI’s Criminal Investigations Division special agents accuse Huebotter of presenting both written and oral statements in support of 287 AFLAC cancer and hospitalization policy claims, knowing that the statements contained false and misleading statements.

According to the arrest warrants, Huebotter made the claims without being diagnosed, treated, or having surgery for cancer between 2009 and 2017.

The value of the false claims totaled $231,306.25, according to the warrants.

NCDOI special agents arrested Huebotter on March 22 in Lenoir County. She was placed under $250,000 secured bond.

Insurance fraud costs American consumers approximately $80 billion dollars a year. According to Commissioner Causey, fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents of every dollar paid on insurance premiums -- and it’s getting worse.

"I am determined to stem the tide of insurance fraud in this state in order to save residents money," said Commissioner Causey. "That’s why I am dedicated to the mission of our NCDOI law enforcement officers who investigate and prosecute claims of insurance and bail bonding fraud."