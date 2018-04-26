Rice to Speak At Duke

DURHAM -- Condoleezza Rice, the nation’s 66th secretary of state, will speak at Duke University Thursday, May 3, discussing her forthcoming book along with co-author Amy Zegart. Rice and Zegart, a co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation and professor of political science at Stanford University, will discuss their book, “Political Risk: How Businesses and Organizations Can Anticipate Global Insecurity,” starting at 5 p.m. in the Geneen Auditorium at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business. Hosted by the Duke Program in American Grand Strategy, the talk is free and open to the public; parking is available in the Bryan Center parking deck for a fee. Copies of their book will be available for purchase before and after the lecture. Rice’s government career includes serving from 2005 to 2009 as the United States’ 66th secretary of state, the second woman and first African-American woman to hold the post. Rice also served as a national security adviser to President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005, the first woman to hold the position. From 1989 through March 1991, Rice served as director of President George H.W. Bush’s National Security Council staff, and senior director of Soviet and East European Affairs. Rice was Stanford’s provost from 1993 to 1999, during which she was the institution's chief budget and academic officer. Peter Feaver, professor of political science and public policy at Duke, will interview the authors. “We are in an extraordinarily complex geopolitical environment, one that specialists are struggling to decipher,” Feaver said. “Dr. Rice and Dr. Zegart are two of the country’s most knowledgeable experts, and they have put that expertise to our service in this important new book. We are fortunate to have them available for an in-depth conversation about how we can best navigate the geopolitical risks we face.” Tweet Next >