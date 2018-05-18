DOT Approves Airport Grants

RALEIGH -- The N.C. Board of Transportation has approved state and federal funds for much-needed improvements to 19 North Carolina airports. The $10.2 million in funding will be used to provide improvements such as better lighting, longer runways and repairs to hangars and terminal buildings. North Carolina airports serve as a vital economic engine connecting people and business enterprises with the world. For example, the funds will improve safety and customer service at the Edenton airport, says Harry Davis, manager of Edenton’s Northeastern Regional Airport. “Right now, we’re having to use a fuel truck to fill up these aircraft,” Davis said. “Once we get this new pavement in, aircraft will be able to pull right up to the fueling area. This is much safer and more convenient for the pilots that come through here.” The N.C. Board of Transportation in its’ April and May meetings approved the funds for the following airports: Albert J. Ellis (Richlands): $615,000 in additional funding for airfield lighting rehabilitation; Anson County: $37,000 for new perimeter fencing around the terminal area; Burlington-Alamance Regional: $1,080,000 reimbursement for a runway extension and related land acquisition; Cape Fear Regional Jetport: $400,000 additional reimbursement funds for runway extension land; Duplin County: $1,200,000 adjusted STI funding for runway widening and strengthening, improved lighting, and a new taxiway; Elizabeth City Regional: $291,480 for drainage rehabilitation on the T-hangar taxilane; Gastonia Municipal: $20,000 for runway alignment and new site alternatives analysis; Hickory Regional: $915,000 for reconstruction of the north ramp following tornado damage in 2017; Johnston County: $556,200 for drainage repair and rehabilitation; Laurinburg-Maxton: $275,000 in additional funding for localizer replacement; Lumberton Regional: $623,000 for terminal building site improvements; Martin County: $95,000 for beacon replacement; Michael J. Smith Field (Beaufort): $71,000 in additional funding to update the Airport Layout Plan (ALP); Moore County: $1,440,000 for rehabilitation of the airfield drainage system; Northeastern Regional (Edenton): $540,550 for paving around a new fuel farm; Raleigh-Durham International: $642,608 for design of a Remain Over Night (RON) apron rehabilitation; Richmond County: $39,000 for obstruction clearing and fence replacement; Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional: $304,920 for underground closure and removal of the old fuel farm, and $194,000 for preliminary engineering on a new taxiway and hangars; Tri-County (Aulander): $875,000 towards construction of the new terminal building; Airports and aviation-related industries contribute $31 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year, according to a 2016 report. There are 123,400 airport-related jobs in the state. The Division of Aviation is responsible for state airport and aviation system planning and development, and provides funding to communities for constructing and improving airports throughout the state. The funds awarded do not in all cases represent the total cost of the project. Tweet Next >