Raleigh Considered For Army Command

WASHINGTON -- Raleigh is one of five finalists to host the U.S. Army's new Futures Command, an organizational effort to consolidate the personnel that looks at the future threats the Army faces and what technology is needed to counter those threats. "This decision comes as no surprise. Raleigh would be a perfect host of the Futures Command and the perfect home for the soldiers and their families, DoD civilians, academics, scientists, engineers, and innovators who are involved with the effort," said Senator Thom Tillis in a press release. "Raleigh is in close proximity to Fort Bragg and the area offers an incredible combination of high quality of life, affordable cost of living, and world-class research institutes that would support the Army. I will continue to work with our state leaders on a bipartisan basis over the next month to show that Raleigh truly is Army Strong." The U.S. Army announced today that Raleigh was one of five cities that made the final cut from a field of 15. The Army expects the new headquarters to house about 500 civilian workers and uniformed staff who will work under a four-star general. A final decision will be made by June 30.