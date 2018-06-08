 
 
Friday - June 08, 2018
HomeNewsWeatherBusiness NewsFarm NewsSpecial ProgramsNews StaffAbout UsFind An AffiliateListen NowContact UsSearchAffiliate Login
Community Colleges Approve Adult Ed, Literacy Funds
Written by Bruce Ferrell   
Friday, 08 June 2018 13:16

RALEIGH -  The State Board of Community Colleges has approved a $2 million allocation to support adult education and literacy activities in North Carolina.

The funding is provided to the state through Title II of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). The money will be allocated to 63 organizations, including community colleges and nonprofit agencies that provide literacy services. The organizations were selected through a competitive grant process administered by the NC Community College System.

Additional WIOA funding will be available to eligible organizations based on the number of instructional hours provided and achievement of measurable skills gains. The State Board is scheduled to vote on that allocation at its July meeting.

 

 

< Prev   Next >
 
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
 

NCNN is a division of Curtis Network Group, Inc.
3012 Highwoods Blvd. - Suite 201 - Raleigh, NC 27604
Office/Sales: 919-790-9392 | Newsroom: 919-878-1724
Copyright © 2018 - Curtis Media Group, Inc.