Community Colleges Approve Adult Ed, Literacy Funds

RALEIGH - The State Board of Community Colleges has approved a $2 million allocation to support adult education and literacy activities in North Carolina. The funding is provided to the state through Title II of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). The money will be allocated to 63 organizations, including community colleges and nonprofit agencies that provide literacy services. The organizations were selected through a competitive grant process administered by the NC Community College System. Additional WIOA funding will be available to eligible organizations based on the number of instructional hours provided and achievement of measurable skills gains. The State Board is scheduled to vote on that allocation at its July meeting.