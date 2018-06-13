Kroger To Close 14 Stores

RALEIGH -- For the second time in less than 15 years, a major grocery name is leaving North Carolina. This time Grocery Kroger will exit the Raleigh-Durham market on or about August 14, closing its 14 stores. “After a thorough evaluation of the market for a significant time period, we have decided to close our stores in the highly competitive Raleigh-Durham market,” said Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic Division of Kroger which is based in Roanoke, Va. in a press release. “While we have had some success, we have not been able to grow our business the way we would like in this market. “The retail environment is challenging and changing in Raleigh-Durham,” added Clontz. “Many retail analysts say the Raleigh-Durham market is overstored.” The closings will impact approximately 1,500 workers, more than half of which are part-time. “We’ve been a part of the Raleigh-Durham market since 1989, and our associates have provided customers with top-notch service,” said Clontz. “Helping them through this transition is our number one priority. “We’re making every effort to assist our associates in finding employment,” said Clontz. “We will offer job fairs and job placement services to associates. Our associates also have access to our employee assistance programs to help them manage through this process.” Kroger is selling all 14 stores which are expected to close on August 14. Kroger is currently under contract with Food Lion for one store, Crunch Fitness for one store and Harris Teeter for eight stores. “We are continuing discussions and exploring potential options for the remaining stores,” said Clontz. While based in Matthews, Harris Teeter became a subsidiary of Cincinnati based Kroger in 2015. The existing Harris-Teeter locations are not affected by the announcement. “Kroger has a long tradition of operating in this area, as does Harris Teeter” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter in their own press release. “Our valued associates have proudly served these Raleigh-Durham communities for decades, so these store locations are especially attractive to us. We plan to invest in remodeling a number of these locations to better serve our shoppers in this growing and vibrant market.” A number of years ago, Kroger exited other North Carolina markets. In 2005, Winn-Dixie existed North Carolina as part of a broader issue with the Florida company’s performance. While the Kroger brand will no longer be an option for shoppers in the Triangle, Wegman’s is in the process of entering the market. Florida-based Publix also has opened stores in recent years as has German discount food retailer Lidl. Tweet < Prev Next >