Recovery Centers To Open

RALEIGH -- Three new Hurricane Matthew Housing Recovery Application Centers will open June 28 to help hurricane survivors whose homes were damaged by the devastating storm. The newest ReBuild NC Application Centers are located in Windsor, Fair Bluff and Kinston and will join four existing centers in Fayetteville, Tarboro, Lumberton and Goldsboro to help people apply for financial help to repair or rebuild their homes. The help with housing repairs, homeowner reimbursement and other housing-related issues is made possible by North Carolina's Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program which is funded by the federal government through U.S. Housing and Urban Development. This recovery help is in addition to more than $650 million already spent on Hurricane Matthew recovery in North Carolina. "While hundreds of North Carolinians have gotten help recovering from Hurricane Matthew, we believe there are others who have yet to apply for help," Governor Roy Cooper said. "I urge survivors with homes damaged by Matthew to reach out for help today by calling 2-1-1. Even if you've already repaired your home, you may be able to get money back." The first step in the process is calling 2-1-1 to set up an appointment at an application center. At the appointment, housing recovery specialists will guide disaster survivors through completing the full application. State officials recommend that applicants expect to spend two hours completing their application during the appointment. People who have already applied for the CDBG-DR program do not need to reapply, although they may check on the status of their application by calling 2-1-1. People who have been accepted into the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) do not need to reapply.