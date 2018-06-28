Recovery Efforts Continue In Triad and WNC

RALEIGH --- State efforts continue to help North Carolina recover from a tornado that hit Guilford and Rockingham counties in April and from heavy rains and mudslides that hit western counties in May. Residents in Greensboro and Reidsville impacted by the April 20 tornado have until July 9, 2018 to apply for disaster assistance by calling 1-800-621-FEMA or online at DisasterAssistance.gov. In western North Carolina, state and local officials continue working to determine if North Carolina will qualify for state or federal disaster relief as a result of the flooding and mudslides that hit the region. Assessment of damages to homes and many roads, bridges and culverts is ongoing. “Recovering from a disaster is a long-term process and we know these communities continue to need our support,” Gov. Cooper said. “State and local experts are working to help people hit hard by this severe weather get back on their feet.” States of emergency declared immediately after the two weather events are no longer needed, emergency management officials have concluded. ­Governor Cooper declared a state of emergency April 20 in Guilford and Rockingham counties after a tornado and the state of emergency declared in 33 western North Carolina counties on May 30 after heavy rains and mudslides. The governor’s order also ends waivers of transportation regulations that were in place to allow for debris removal and transportation of emergency supplies in those areas. Tweet Next >