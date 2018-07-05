Raleigh Train Station Opening Planned

RALEIGH-- Train travel in Raleigh will be a more welcoming experience for passengers starting next Tuesday, July 10, as Raleigh’s new Union Station opens for service. “The start of passenger service at Union Station is important not only for those living in Raleigh, but for people living throughout our region,” said Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane. “Having passenger service in the heart of downtown will make it easier for people to commute from the other communities in our region – on a daily basis for work, to enjoy a concert or festival, or to spend a weekend. It gives Raleigh residents another option when they visit other regions as well. It really is a win for everyone.” The N.C. Department of Transportation played a central role in developing the station, contributing over $11 million in state funds in addition to technical assistance and project management support. “It took strong partnership on all levels – local, state, federal and the private sector to get us here. I want to thank everyone who was involved with this very important project,” said Julie White, Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary for Multi-modal Transportation. “As the demographics of our state change and our population continues growing, demand for rail travel and freight movement is also increasing. This new station plays a key role in responding to that demand.” The Piedmont and Carolinian trains are sponsored by NCDOT and operated by Amtrak. Four daily round trips from Raleigh to Charlotte are available, with stops in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury and Kannapolis. Amtrak’s New York to Florida Silver Star service also serves Raleigh, Cary, Southern Pines and Hamlet. Tweet < Prev Next >