Presidents Named for Colleges

WINTERVILLE - The State Board of Community Colleges on July 20 approved the selection of Dr. Gregory McLeod as president of Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro, and interim leaders for three other colleges.

A 17-year veteran of community colleges, McLeod is currently provost and chief campus academic officer at Thomas Nelson Community College in Virginia. He holds a doctorate in leadership and education from Barry University, a Master of Education degree in training and development from North Carolina State University and a bachelor's degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

McLeod will begin his new post in mid-August, succeeding Mark Lorence, who has served as interim president since June 1.

Meeting at Pitt Community College, the State Board also approved the following interim presidents:

Dr. Kenneth Boham at James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville. Boham is the retired president of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and most recently served as interim president at Martin Community College. He will succeed Dr. Lawrence Rouse, who becomes president of Pitt Community College on Aug. 1.

Dr. Gordon Burns at Vance-Granville Community College in Henderson, effective Aug. 11. Burns is the retired president of Wilkes Community College. He will succeed Dr. Stelfanie Williams, who becomes vice president for Durham affairs at Duke University in August.

Dr. William Aiken at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh. Aiken is the retired president of Sampson Community College and most recently served as interim president at Cleveland Community College. He will succeed Dr. Stephen Scott, who retires at the end of August after nearly 15 years as Wake Tech's president and more than four decades working in higher education.