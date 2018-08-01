Senate Approved Defense Act

WASHINGTON -- Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement regarding the Senate’s passage by a vote of 87-10 of the Conference Report on the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2019, H.R. 5515. “The National Defense Authorization Act ensures those who volunteer to defend our nation have the tools and resources necessary to do their jobs and I’m pleased to vote in favor of this critical funding measure,” said Senator Burr. “I was glad to see this bill included a provision I introduced with Senator Murray to begin a pilot program for Special Operations Command (SOCOM) medics to become Physician Assistants in their post-military career more easily. The SOCOM medic pilot program will use operational experience of special operators, along with academic partnerships across the nation, to shorten the certification time from two years to five months. This bill also authorizes several hundred million dollars for multiple North Carolina military installations such as Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point and New River. I look forward to seeing the NDAA signed into law soon.” Tweet Next >