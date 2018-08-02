Fayetteville Attempted Abduction

Fayetteville, NC — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department Youth Services Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a reported attempted abduction that occurred on August 1, 2018 along the 6000 block of Louise Street. A composite sketch has been created of the suspect that is described as a White Male, 40-50 years of age, 5’6-5’9 in height, dark hair, white beard, wearing no clothing.





The preliminary investigation revealed that a 14 year old juvenile was walking to school when an unknown male suspect approached him from the wood line. The suspect then attempted to grab the juvenile, but the juvenile was able to get away from the suspect and return home to seek help. The suspect fled the area and the juvenile did not sustain any physical injuries from this incident.

The Fayetteville Police Department is urging anyone who may have seen this individual in the Skibo Road and Raeford Road corridor to call 911 or Crimestoppers immediately.

Contact Detective D. Edmonds with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).