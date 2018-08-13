Museum Buys Gigantic "Chest of Drawers"

HIGH POINT-- The Board of Directors of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, a nonprofit board comprised of community volunteers, has purchased the “Chest of Drawers” in downtown High Point saving a city landmark and expanding on the downtown vision. The board plans to utilize the building for office space, meeting rooms and community involvement. The lower level space will be used for exhibit imagineering. It is close proximity to Montlieu Avenue and Hamilton Street which is the most likely location for the planned 50,000-square-foot museum which made this decision practical and a wonderful addition to the museum purpose according to Chairman Barry Kitley. “The acquisition of the Chest of Drawers is a perfect fit,” says Allen Young, Board Member. “It was a unanimous board decision to purchase, and we are thankful to Dr. Qubein and the High Point Downtown Advisory Board for this opportunity and contribution to our downtown revitalization.” The Downtown Advisory Board is a group of local philanthropic leaders chaired by Dr. Nido Qubein. The board oversees the funding for the downtown projects including the children’s museum, the Earl & Kitty Congdon Events Center, a planned park and also support for the new stadium. Dr. Qubein has been instrumental in the city’s downtown catalyst project acquiring naming rights for the city’s new stadium, which is now BB&T Point, as well as the baseball team operating funds and funding for team acquisition – the High Point Rockers, as the city’s master tenant and the state’s newest professional sports team beginning play in the spring of 2019. Also, Qubein recently announced that all luxury suites in the stadium were sold - over $18M raised for baseball alone. Total commitment to the downtown area is over $100 million raised for the children’s museum, events center, park and apartments and a hotel from local developers. “When I think of the possibilities of the Chest of Drawers, I am elated,” says Marilyn Nowell, Board Member. “I think of connecting the city’s famed landmark with our new children’s museum. I think of hosting birthday parties in the space, connecting to the furniture market and also HPU students utilizing the space for museum projects and activities.” “This is an example of the catalyst project at work,” says Councilman Chris Williams, in whose Ward the purchase is located. “The city’s Chest of Drawers sat idle and for sale for over a year. Because of the catalyst project, because of Nido Qubein’s expanded vision, this city landmark now identifies itself with the rebirth of our downtown and has a future with our new Qubein Children’s Museum. Thank you Dr. Nido Qubein and our philanthropic leaders.” The “Chest of Drawers” is located at 508 N. Hamilton Street and the purchase includes the parcels 509 and 511 Oakland Street located in the rear of the subject property. The iconic building is a photo spot for visitors to the area and was once home to the High Point Chamber of Commerce. The building has been seen on many videos and programs, including an appearance on the hit History channel show “The American Pickers.” Tweet Next >