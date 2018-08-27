 
 
Monday - August 27, 2018
Flags Lowered for McCain
Written by Staff   
Monday, 27 August 2018 12:37

RALEIGH -- Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff today, August 27, 2018 until sunset on August 30, 2018, in honor of the passing of military veteran and U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona.

"John McCain was a true American hero who served his country with honor throughout his life, and our nation has lost a great man," said Governor Cooper. "Our prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and served with him."

