Some Road Closed Due to Florence

RALEIGH - - Road closures continue to pile up as the result of Hurricane Florence,. Twenty-one roads were reported closed in 12 counties at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Highways and secondary road closures were reported throughout eastern North Carolina. Those roads included Interstate 40 in Duplin County; N.C. 12 in Dare, Hyde and Carteret counties; N.C. 130 in Brunswick County; N.C. 55 in Craven and Pamlico counties; N.C. 58 in Carteret and Jones counties; and N.C. 904 in Brunswick County. Other counties reporting road closures were Beaufort and Pitt. For the latest traffic conditions and road closures, visit www.DriveNC.gov. Shelters More than 21,000 people have taken refuge at 157 shelters open across the state. Thirty-five shelters accept pets. As the need arises, state and local emergency management officials are working to set up even more shelters where people can stay safe during and after the storm. Other evacuees are sheltering with family and friends or in hotels. Shelter locations are listed at ncdps.gov/florence and, once open, will be listed on the ReadyNC app. 2-1-1 Call Line Open 24/7 for People in Need of Help The statewide information line can provide callers with nearby shelter, housing and other storm-related details. Dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162, or text Florence to 898211. The information line is staffed around the clock to connect North Carolinians to storm resources. Governor Cooper has activated more than 2,800 National Guard soldiers to preserve life and safety, provide clearance of roads, and support communications and logistics. North Carolina Emergency Management and FEMA have staged supplies and equipment strategically to respond to the storm, and first responders across the state are ready. Additional emergency personnel from 22 states have arrived in North Carolina to assist with the storm, including swift water rescue teams, emergency medical personnel, and others. Schools, Universities and State Parks, Museums, and Attractions Closed for Safety Across North Carolina, more than 65 school districts are closed, and nearly all University of North Carolina system schools have cancelled classes. All North Carolina state parks are already closed or will close today and will remain closed through Sunday. Many state museums and other attractions are also closed. For the full list of closings, visit the DNCR website. Donations The Governor's Office has activated the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, which has been used in previous disasters, to accept donations to support North Carolina's response to Hurricane Florence. To donate, visit https://governor.nc.gov/ or text FLORENCE to 20222.