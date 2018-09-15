Roads Impacted by Florence

RALEIGH -- Road conditions across nearly all of North Carolina are rapidly deteriorating. As Hurricane Florence continues to pound North Carolina, flooding increases moving from the east to the west. Downed trees are also adding to the travel dangers. All of North Carolina is subject to flooding as the storm moves westward across the state. Beginning late this morning, flash-floods began closing down major interstates, US routes and NC routes including I-40 between I-95 and Wilmington and parts of I-95. All roadways in the state are at varying degrees of risk for flash flooding today and tomorrow with major river flooding anticipated into early next week. Because flash floods come so quickly, it is strongly recommended that North Carolina residents find high ground and remain there until the risk of flooding has decreased. Identifying detour routes through NC for those traveling through the state using interstates I-95, I-40, I-85, I-77 and I-26 is becoming increasingly difficult as the remnants of Hurricane Florence move west, and are predicted to cause significant flooding in South Carolina. NCDOT traffic specialists are working with transportation officials in South Carolina to identify alternate routes that are at the lowest possible risk of flooding. Traffic experts are working with transportation officials in Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. At this time, drivers who would travel through North Carolina will be detoured completely around the state. If traveling south on I-95, the route around North Carolina will be: I-64 West in Virginia to I-81, to I-75 in Tennessee to I-16 in Georgia. From there, drivers can access I-95. This is an extremely long detour, but it is the detour that offers the lowest risk of flooding at this time. Please note those conditions can change as Hurricane Florence moves across the southern NC border and begins to impact South Carolina. In addition, NCDOT is working with the State Highway Patrol, Emergency Management, National Guard and the US Department of Defense as well as local law enforcement to ensure critical personnel and supplies can be delivered to impacted areas. Tweet Next >