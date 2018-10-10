Governor Outlines Florence Recovery Plan

Gov. Cooper shared that preliminary damage estimates from Florence total almost $13 billion. To cover the state portion of recovery, Cooper recommends a robust $1.5 billion package to tackle a smarter, stronger recovery.

“Hurricane Florence devastated our state and left families, businesses and farmers reeling from the impact,” said Governor Cooper in a press release. “From this devastation we must seize the opportunity to rebuild smarter and stronger. I have spent the last month visiting survivors, surveying damage, thanking volunteers and first responders, and I know that we will come out better from this tragedy if we can work together.

Gov. Cooper’s recommends that the legislature make an initial down payment by funding $750 million, or half of the total state portion, when it returns for special session next week.

For context, Hurricane Matthew caused $4.8 billion in damages and Hurricane Floyd caused between $7 and $9.4 billion in damages when adjusted for inflation, meaning Florence caused roughly as much damage as Floyd and Matthew combined.