Plans Underway for WInston-Salem Road Project

WINSTON-SALEM -- The N.C. Department of Transportation announced that the 1.2-mile section of Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52. will close on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m. Between Nov. 11 and summer 2019, the Liberty Street, Main Street and Church Street bridges will be closed for replacement, and the new Strollway Land bridge will be constructed during this time frame.



The Fourth Street bridge has been closed and is expected to reopen in January 2019, and the Broad Street bridge should open in early spring 2019.



Between summer 2019 and spring 2020, the Cherry Street, Marshall Street and Brookstown Avenue bridges will be closed. The Green Street bridge will also be replaced with the new signature pedestrian bridge during this time frame.



Once these bridges are completed by spring 2020, they will reopen to traffic. The remaining section of Business 40, from Peters Creek Parkway to Main Street, will also reopen. Despite construction, drivers will still be able to get to downtown Winston-Salem.



The Cherry and Marshall street bridges will remain open until construction is complete on the Liberty and Main street bridges. Beginning Nov. 11, all Business 40 traffic will be diverted to I-40, Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52. Vehicles will be able to take those exits but not drive past them.



Motorists are encouraged to use the cellphone app, Waze, which offers route options.



Not all of Business 40 will close. Only the 1.2-mile portion in downtown Winston-Salem will be closed. The sections between downtown Winston-Salem and the I-40 splits, near Clemmons and the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, will remain open.



Traffic studies indicate there are 80,000 vehicles on Business 40 daily. Half of them are local, while the other half are passing through. Detour signs will guide pass-through traffic onto I-40. When Business 40 reopens, it will provide a better driving experience with wider lanes, longer access and exit ramps, higher bridges, an increased speed limit, a modern look and a new name – Salem Parkway/U.S. 421.



There will be two pedestrian bridges and a tunnel. The foot bridges will tie into the city’s greenway project, providing a walkable route from the Long Branch Trail at the Innovation Quarter in downtown to BB&T Ballpark.



