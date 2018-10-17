HPU Survey: Majority Celebrating Halloween

HIGH POINT -- A High Point University Poll finds that 63 percent of North Carolinians will be celebrating Halloween this year while 36 percent will not be celebrating. These findings are similar to a 2015 HPU Poll, when 65 percent of North Carolinians said they would be celebrating Halloween. Seventy-one percent say they will spend the same amount of money as last year, while 19 percent will spend more and 9 percent will spend less. For those who will celebrate, they say they plan to spend an average of $78 total, which includes money spent on costumes, decorations, candy and food and drink. About two-thirds (68 percent) of celebrants say they will be spending $50 or less on the holiday. When asked specifically about candy, they plan to spend an average of $31 total. The HPU Poll also asked participants if they own a pet and intend to dress their pet up for Halloween. Of the 70 percent of survey respondents with a pet, only a quarter (25 percent) will dress their pet up for Halloween this year. Finally, the poll asked participants if they think it’s too early for retailers to begin stocking their shelves for Christmas. A majority (58 percent) of North Carolinians agree that September and October is too early, while about 1 in 4 (27 percent) do not think it’s too early for retailers to begin getting their shelves ready for Christmas. “On average, North Carolinians are spending a little more this Halloween than they did in 2015,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll. “And while about one-third of our survey respondents will not be handing out candy this year, those that are will be spending an average of $31 on candy alone.” Tweet Next >