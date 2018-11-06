Poll Shows Division in NC

RALEIGH -- A High Point University/News and Record Poll finds that 68 percent of North Carolinians say that people in the U.S. are more divided than usual, and only eight percent think that people in the U.S. are more united. Nineteen percent said that people in the U.S. are not much different than usual. When asked about how they feel about other people, 77 percent of poll respondents said that they strongly agree or somewhat agree that “most people have little patience for people who disagree with them.” Large majorities also strongly agreed or somewhat agreed with the statements, “No matter how much you argue with most people, they won't change their minds,” and, “I am more tolerant of people with different views than I used to be,” with 74 percent and 70 percent, respectively. The poll found that majorities of North Carolinians strongly disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the statements, “I disagree more with my friends than I used to,” (65 percent), and, “Most people do not respect my point of view,” (58 percent), and, “Most people can be trusted” (50 percent). The poll also asked about possible negative things that could result from political disagreements. About one-third (34 percent) said that they had unfriended or ended a connection with someone on social media because of such a disagreement. One-quarter (25 percent) said that they personally ended a discussion with someone they had just met, 23 percent got angry at a political bumper sticker and about 1 in 5 (21 percent) said that they personally ended a friendship with someone. Political disagreements did not appear to cause many of poll respondents to change their place of worship (7 percent), move their residence (10 percent), discontinue going to a shop or restaurant because of a political sign (15 percent) or stop talking to a close family member (16 percent). When asked how much they have heard about the recent packages with pipe bombs, 86 percent say they’ve heard a lot or a little bit. Eighty-five percent of people said they’ve heard a lot or a little bit about the recent shooting in the synagogue in Pittsburgh. Over half (51 percent) of North Carolinians said they were very concerned about the possibility of more threats or violent acts happening in the next few weeks. A little more than one-third (36 percent) stated that they were a little bit concerned, and only 10 percent are not at all concerned. “People in North Carolina continue to see relatively deep divisions between people in the country,” says Dr. Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Poll. “If there is good news in this set of results, it is that large majorities of people still express interest in knowing people with different views and few people say they have taken dramatic actions simply because of political disagreements.” Tweet Next >