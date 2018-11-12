Cooper Promotes Veteran Hiring

RALEIGH -- As part of Military Family Appreciation Month, Military Veterans Small Business Week and the observance of Veterans Day, Governor Roy Cooper declared November 12 - 16, 2018 Employ a Veteran Week in North Carolina. “Our veterans are a tremendous resource to North Carolina’s business community because their valuable skills transfer to civilian life,” Gov. Cooper said. “Their unique experience, leadership and teamwork skills make them invaluable to our state’s workforce. I am committed to making sure that our veterans continue wanting to call North Carolina home and receive the benefits and opportunities they deserve.” Veterans can receive career services at the more than 80 NCWorks Career Center locations around the state. In addition, veterans can access employment services at a new portal at veterans.ncworks.gov. NCWorks staff are prepared to help veterans make the transition to civilian life and find employment opportunities that will use their skills. Last year, career centers served more than 20,000 veterans and worked with employers to host more than 80 job fairs and hiring events across the state for veterans. NCWorks also conducted 22 Stand Downs for Homeless Veterans events, in which community resources, services and supplies are gathered in one place for homeless veterans to access. “The staff at our NCWorks Career Centers are trained to help veterans find work or continuing education that fits their skillsets and provides for them and their families,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “The NC Works staff and the employers who partner with them are committed to making our state the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation, and we’re doing everything we can to connect veterans to life-changing careers and opportunities.” Tweet Next >