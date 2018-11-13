CMG Captures News Awards

CONCORD -- Curtis Media Group’s news operation received six awards at the recent joint convention of the Associated Press and the Radio and Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 10.

For the fifth consecutive year, Newsradio 680 WPTF captured North Carolina Radio News Operation of the year by Associated Press. The station has won the award every year since 2014. The station also captured a first place from RTDNAC for “Saturday Morning Magazine” hosted by managing editor Bruce Ferrell and a second place from that organization for coverage of severe weather on Jan. 4, 2018.

The North Carolina News Network was honored with a first place award from the Associated Press for its documentary “Billy Graham: the Man, the Ministry, the Mission,” produced by Gayle Hurd. The network’s Mike Raley was honored for best short newscast by the Associated Press for a report which aired on Jan. 4, 2018 during a severe weather emergency. The Graham documentary also received a second place award from RTDNAC.