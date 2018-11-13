Governor Declares Education Week

ERWIN -- Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed November 12-16 as American Education Week in a visit to Gentry Primary School in Harnett County. Created and sponsored by the National Education Association and the American Legion, American Education Week celebrates public schools and the role they play in providing opportunities for students and strengthening our communities. “No matter the circumstances, our schools are the beating hearts of our communities. They’re centers of learning, they’re meeting places for parents and teachers, and they’re some of the most trusted places in our lives,” Gov. Cooper said. “During American Education Week, we recognize the many ways our schools strengthen communities, inspire curiosity, and provide a pathway to economic success for young people.” Gov. Cooper signed the proclamation at Gentry Primary School, which suffered damage during Hurricane Florence and worked quickly to reopen, like many other schools across the state. Estimates show Hurricane Florence caused more than $302.7 million in damage across the education sector. Governor Cooper recently signed Hurricane Florence recovery legislation into law that would ensure school employees would be paid for days schools were closed, and Governor Cooper directed $25 million from the North Carolina Education Lottery to speed repairs to schools damaged by the storm. Governor Cooper has set a goal to make North Carolina a Top 10 Educated State by 2025, by increasing the number of four-year-olds enrolled in high quality pre-K, raising the high school graduation rate, and increasing the number of North Carolinians with a post-secondary degree or credential Earlier this year, Governor Cooper proposed crucial investments in education that included an average 8 percent teacher pay raise, with every teacher receiving a least a 5 percent raise. The Governor’s budget proposal also included $130 million to improve school safety and address youth mental health. He will continue to fight for better pay for teachers and more investment in public schools. Tweet Next >