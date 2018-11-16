Florence Impacts Pecan Season

RALEIGH – Consumers looking for fresh N.C. pecans for their upcoming holiday meals will need to act fast. The 2018 N.C. pecan season will be a shorter season due to damage from Hurricane Florence. “There are fewer pecans available this season, but we are fortunate that we do not have the tree loss that we experienced with Hurricane Matthew in 2016,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Pecan growers are still harvesting and will have crop available for the holiday season.” The department encourages consumers to support local pecan growers whenever possible. Shoppers can look for the Got To Be NC logo on packaged pecans, visit their local farmers markets or take a trip to more than two dozen pecan orchards across the state. The N.C. Pecan Growers Association offers an online directory of orchards at www.buyncpecans.com. The website also includes pecan recipes and downloadable activities for children. The association will celebrate N.C. Pecan Month during Pecan Day at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh. The annual pecan party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 30. During the event, visitors can enjoy free samples of a pecan dessert and pick up local pecans for their holiday celebration. North Carolina is one of the top 10 pecan producing states in the nation. Local growers produce three to five million pounds of pecans annually on about 2,000 acres. While pecans are grown across the state, most commercial orchards are located in Eastern and Southeastern North Carolina. Tweet Next >