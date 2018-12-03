Governor Declares Computer Science Week

“Nearly every industry in today’s economy needs computer programmers,” Gov. Cooper said in a press release. “To ensure our students are ready for high-demand jobs today and into the future, we must provide more opportunities for K-12 students to learn coding and technology skills.”

Currently, there are more than 20,000 unfilled computer science jobs in North Carolina, with the average salary for those jobs topping $91,000. Yet, only 15% of North Carolina high schools offered an Advanced Placement computer science course during the 2016-17 school year. Research shows that students who take a computer science course in high school are 6 times more likely to pursue a computer science major in college.

“Expanding access to computer science education is key to attracting good-paying jobs and keeping our state economically competitive,” Gov. Cooper said. “To prepare for high-demand jobs, students need access to computer science learning opportunities throughout elementary, middle and high school.”

Today’s proclamation is just the latest in a series of efforts to promote computer science in education. In April, Gov. Cooper joined the Governors’ Partnership for K-12 Computer Science, a group of bipartisan state leaders committed to advancing policy and funding to expand access to, and increase equity in, K-12 computer science education.