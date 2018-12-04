Condolence Book Offered for Bush

RALEIGH -- Governor Roy Cooper has ordered a Book of Condolences to be placed at the North Carolina State Capitol for members of the public to sign in remembrance of President George H.W. Bush. The book rests on a table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the Capitol Rotunda, and members of the public are invited to sign the book and add brief written condolences for President George H.W. Bush’s family. The book will be available through December 12th, 2018. Governor Cooper will send the book to the Bush family on behalf of the people of North Carolina. “President George H.W. Bush was a true statesman dedicated to serving the country he loved and leading the charge for a more compassionate and united world," said Governor Cooper. "We are grateful for his commitment to patriotism and public service. May his legacy inspire all of us to work toward a kinder and gentler nation, and may our thoughts and prayers bring comfort to his family.” Governor Cooper ordered flags to be lowered half-staff in honor and remembrance of President George H.W. Bush. The State Capitol is located at 1 East Edenton Street, Raleigh and is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tweet Next >