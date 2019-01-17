RDU Airport Sets Records

MORRISVILLE -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s passenger traffic hit new heights in 2018, as 12.8 million people departed or arrived through the airport during the calendar year – a 9.7% increase over the 11.7 million record set during calendar year 2017.

About 6.4 million travelers enplaned at RDU during 2018.December saw another month of double-digit percentage growth, as about 1.2 million passengers traveled through RDU – a 10.2% jump over calendar year 2017.

“Our passenger growth is encouraging as we move forward with RDU’s Vision 2040 master plan,” said Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Landguth. “The unparalleled demand highlights the importance of securing critical funding and starting work on capstone projects, like our new runway.”

The new traffic numbers arrive as multiple air carriers announced new service at RDU this month, including: New partner Spirit Airlines, with daily nonstop service beginning May 2 to Baltimore-Washington; Boston; Chicago; Detroit; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; New Orleans; and Orlando; New partner Via Airlines, with nonstop service beginning April 11 to Birmingham, Ala.; and New additional service from Frontier Airlines, beginning April 30 to Albany, N.Y.; Boston; Columbus, OH; Hartford, Conn.; Islip, N.Y.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Philadelphia; and Tampa, Fla.