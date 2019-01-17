State Launches GEN-X Research

WILMINGTON -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is surveying people living near Chemours’ Fayetteville Works Facility about their concerns related to GenX and other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS and GenX, among others. The purpose of the survey is to help health officials better understand and respond to the public health needs of the community. DHHS has worked with the community to identify and address concerns and needs expressed since the investigation of PFAS in the Cape Fear region began in 2017. This has included participation in public information sessions, one-on-one phone calls and interviews conducted during blood and urine sampling for PFAS in 30 residents living near the Fayetteville Works Facility. "We have been working with this community for more than a year, but we want to understand the challenges and concerns that people still have,” said State Health Director and DHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Tilson, M.D., MPH. "This information will help us continue to respond to and address their needs." The survey results will provide DHHS with information to accomplish several goals, including: Improve understanding of the community and how GenX and other PFAS chemicals may have impacted the lives of citizens Improve understanding of potential exposure pathways and health concerns Anticipate additional community questions and needs Develop health education activities Focus outreach efforts Provide baseline information for evaluation of services provided Surveys will be mailed to 15,398 households within a 10-mile radius of the Fayetteville Works Facility. Participation in the survey is voluntary. The survey can be completed on paper or online, with instructions on both methods included in the mailing. Participants are requested to submit their completed surveys by Feb.15, 2019. All responses will remain anonymous. Following the completion of this survey, results will be compiled, analyzed and shared in a report that will be provided to the community and posted on DHHS’ GenX webpage. Tweet Next >