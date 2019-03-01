State Issues Recycling Grants

RALEIGH -- The state Department of Environmental Quality’s Recycling Program recently provided $511,000 in recycling business development grants to 17 North Carolina recycling companies. The companies are expected to create 38 jobs and generate more than $1.3 million in new, private business investments while reducing the state’s dependence on landfill disposal. “Recycling businesses provide high quality jobs for North Carolinians, spur economic growth and keep valuable materials out of the waste stream,” said DEQ Secretary Michael Regan. “These businesses convert recyclables into raw materials for American manufacturing companies, resulting in stronger local economies that use less energy, rely less on imported materials, and are more resilient to global market changes. The projects funded by these grants will help build more sustainable and resilient North Carolina communities.” For the second year in a row, DEQ gave priority to projects that improve North Carolina’s capacity to domestically process and use mixed paper and non-bottle plastics. Beginning in 2018, China stopped importing these materials which has led to adjustments in the global marketplace. By prioritizing projects that strengthen local markets, DEQ is working to keep valuable materials in-state and decrease reliance on foreign buyers.

The recycling business grantees are from 16 counties, representing both large and small companies