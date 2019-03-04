Governor Promotes Storm Awarness

North Carolina is traditionally an active tornado and severe thunderstorm state with spring the most active season, although severe weather can occur at any time of year.

“Spring brings a greater risk of severe weather and we need to be ready for the threat of strong storms and even tornadoes,” Governor Cooper said. “To help keep you and your loved ones safe, know the risks, have a family emergency plan in place, and stay alert to weather reports.”

Schools and government buildings statewide will hold tornado drills Wednesday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m. to practice their emergency plans. Test messages will be broadcast on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios and the Emergency Alert System.

“I urge everyone to participate in the statewide tornado drill and practice what to do when severe weather strikes,” Governor Cooper said.

North Carolina is no stranger to severe weather. In 2018, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued 104 tornado warnings in North Carolina and recorded 20 actual tornado touchdowns. There were 244 flash flood warnings issued last year and 184 flood or flash flood events across the state. In addition, the National Weather Service issued 605 severe thunderstorm warnings, and recorded 137 severe thunderstorms with damaging winds.

Tornadoes form during severe thunderstorms when winds change direction and increase in speed. These storms can produce large hail and damaging winds up to 300 miles per hour. A tornado can develop rapidly with little warning, so having a plan in