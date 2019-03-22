Schools Get Money to Help Fight Opioids

The investment will address health care needs across North Carolina, including the opioid epidemic, by supporting student academic success, faculty recruitment, retention and professional development; and state-of the-art equipment and technology, such as simulation manikins that give students real-time feedback.

Like much of the country, North Carolina has seen dramatic increases in addiction and overdose rates in recent years. Since 2010, deaths resulting from heroin overdoses in North Carolina increased 884 percent.[1] The dramatic increase in overdoses emphasizes the importance of adequately trained and sufficiently resourced emergency medical personnel.

“We want to ensure access to quality emergency medical care for all North Carolinians, and that starts with training the next generation of first responders,” said Patrick Conway, MD, President and CEO of Blue Cross NC. “This investment will provide students with required resources and technology necessary for academic success.”